In anticipation of the forthcoming BRICS and G20 Summits, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has extolled India, among other Global South nations, for their “earnest” dedication in formulating pragmatic solutions to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov’s remarks at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on August 15, 2023 underscored the genuine interest shown by China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, and India, among other Global South countries, in advancing the search for reasonable and possible avenues of resolution.

Of particular note is India’s unwavering emphasis on the imperative of an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations as the most effective means to address the persisting Ukraine conflict.

The Russian foreign minister explained, “The proposals emanating from our comrades in the developing world carry significant weight as they emanate from a lucid comprehension of the true origins and essence of the ongoing developments, stemming from the West’s concerted attempts to undermine the principle of indivisibility and security.”

Lavrov’s mention of India as a proactive contributor to the pursuit of just and balanced resolutions not only underscores the nation’s diplomatic acumen but also highlights its growing influence on the global security arena.

During his previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi made a plea for the avoidance of armed conflict. In a display of its commitment, India extended humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

President Putting Presence at BRICS & G20

The Kremlin has officially confirmed President Putin’s virtual attendance at the BRICS Johannesburg summit, with Foreign Minister Lavrov representing Russia in person. However, no official announcement has been made thus far regarding President Putin’s in-person participation in the G20 summit set to unfold in Delhi.

Amid the ongoing conflicts between G7 countries and Russia and China, India’s role is crucial and can influence the direction of events in the group of the world’s 20 most powerful economies.