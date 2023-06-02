scorecardresearch
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Rajouri district ￼

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence official said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Rajouri encounter
Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said one terrorist was killed. (Photo source: ANI)

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The firing continued through the night. Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said one terrorist was killed and the operation is going on.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 09:34 IST

