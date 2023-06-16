Jammu and Kashmir: Five terrorists killed in encounter near Kupwara district

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, “Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on”.

(More details are awaited.)