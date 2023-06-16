scorecardresearch
Jammu and Kashmir: Five terrorists killed in encounter near Kupwara district

The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Written by PTI
Kupwara Encounter
The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, “Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on”.

(More details are awaited.)

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 12:54 IST

