Jaishankar calls on Guyanese Prez and Vice Prez, holds India-Guyana joint commission meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharat Jagdeo here and also co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Hugh Todd and held comprehensive discussions on topics like agriculture, defence cooperation and infrastructure development.

Jaishankar is here on his first visit to Guyana as External Affairs Minister.

“Co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd this afternoon. Comprehensive discussions in agriculture; energy; health & pharmaceuticals; ayurveda & wellness;defence cooperation; human resources;tech & innovation and infra development,” Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting.

Jaishankar called on the Guyanese President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo here and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Delighted to call on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and VP Bharat Jagdeo at the State House. Conveyed the personal greetings and warm regards of PM Narendra Modi. Their recent visits to India have provided a new momentum for our ties,” Jaishankar said in his tweets. Jaishankar discussed various matters with the Guyanese president and the vice president.

“Discussed initiatives in agriculture, trade and investments, health & pharma, energy including renewables, defence, innovation and technology, tourism and development partnership,” he said in another tweet.

“Agreed that opportunities should be more effectively explored through deeper contacts, including business interactions,” he further added.

Jaishankar was also seen receiving a cricket bat and a jersey with his name on it from President Ali as the sport is of significance to the South American nation.

“Natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana-the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs. Also noted the enthusiasm of President Irfaan Ali for Millets after his visit to India,” he said in his tweet with the pictures of him receiving a bat and a jersey from President Ali.

Jaishankar also had separate bilateral meetings on Friday with counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Grenada, and Barbados.

During the bilateral meetings, the minister touched upon various issues including expanding cooperation, trade, climate change, digital transformation, health domains, agriculture, and the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kaminaj Smith in Georgetown on Friday.