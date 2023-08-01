India’s Strategic Shift: Amplifying Global Defence Reach with South America as the New Frontier

For the first time, at the forthcoming two day ninth edition of India-LAC Conclave in New Delhi from August 3-4, a session on defence and security industry collaboration has been scheduled.

On day two of the conclave August 4, 2023, during the session on “Forging Security and Defence Industry Collaboration” Captain Gerald Richard Gouveia, National Security Advisor, Cooperative Republic of Guyana is the main guest. The session which is expected to be moderated by Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director, MKU, Chairman, SIDM – International Committee will have Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP) Ministry of Defence, Vikas Khita, Vice President & Head, Corporate Office (Delhi), L&T Defence, Larsen & Toubro Limited & Chief Executive – L&T Power Development Ltd., and Amb Deepak Bhojwani, Former Ambassador to Cuba, Venezuela & Colombo as other speakers.

For the first time, the session will explore possibilities of joint ventures, co-development of weapons systems and also explore the prospects of enhancing Indian defence exports to the region.

Why defence exports to LAC Region?

India is strategically escalating its defence exports to South America, marking a strategic shift from being a dominant player in the Asian defence market to eyeing the international stage. This manoeuvre comes amid heightened opportunities for defence exports in South America and the rising interest of several countries in India’s robust defence systems.

In an attempt to rival China’s advancements, several Indian defence companies have begun eyeing the South American region, focusing particularly on Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. These countries are increasingly investing in modernisation and expansion of their military infrastructure, as they grapple with issues such as transnational organised crime and drug trafficking.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that Argentina is keen to buy helicopters as well as fighter jets from India. In a recently concluded visit by Argentinian Defence Minister Jorge Taiana, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed for the acquisition of Light and Medium Utility Helicopters for the armed forces of the South American nation.

The region’s high demand for modern protective equipment and defence solutions offers a potentially lucrative market for Indian companies to showcase their expertise. From artillery systems, protected vehicles, electronic warfare and naval combat management systems, to military communication C4I solutions, small arms, and night vision devices, Indian firms have a broad range of military equipment to offer.

A case in point is Chile, which expressed its interest in the Indo-Russian BrahMos Missiles for their ship and shore-based platforms, mobile autonomous launchers for coastal defence batteries, and ship-based weapons complex for submarines and frigates. Argentina too is investing in strengthening its defence capabilities by setting its sights on the BrahMos air-launched missile system. This level of interest from these nations underlines the growing demand for India’s advanced defence solutions in the region.



However, the defence collaborations are not just limited to sales. India is also set to offer specialised training for officers and the possibility of cross-deputation of instructors at respective training establishments in these countries. Indian companies are actively looking for opportunities to collaborate in areas of mutual interest, such as co-development and co-production, marking a significant step in fostering deeper bilateral relations.

India’s engagement with South America’s defence sector is not an isolated event but is in line with its target of achieving US$5 billion in defence exports by 2025. Participation in South America’s foremost defence and security shows, like LAAD 2023 in Brazil, is also indicative of India’s strategy to place itself at the forefront of the global defence sector.

India’s Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) recently showcased a wide array of its ready-to-export systems at the India Pavilion in Brazil. These systems included the LCA-Tejas, an indigenous light combat aircraft; the Akash missile, a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system; and the Astra missile, an all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

India’s expanding footprint in the region’s defence market is a testament to its growing competence and global appeal in the sector. With robust defence systems like the BrahMos missile and numerous other advanced technologies, India is all set to reinforce its position as a significant global defence exporter and collaborator, thus potentially altering the dynamics of the international defence trade.