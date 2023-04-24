scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at West Bengal’s Kalaikunda

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

Written by PTI
Updated:
India US joint exercise
The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday. (Photo source: @INDOPACOM)

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal‘s Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

Also Read

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

Also Read
Also Read

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday. A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-04-2023 at 13:07 IST

Stock Market