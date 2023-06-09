India, France and UAE conclude maiden maritime exercise

India, France and UAE trilateral naval exercise concluded with the completion of the first-ever trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise between three navies from 07 -08 June.

According to the Indian navy, during the maiden edition of the exercise, a wide spectrum of operations at sea such as surface Warfare involving tactical firing and drills for Missile engagements and close-quarter manoeuvres were conducted.

The exercise also witnessed Advanced Air Defence Exercise with French Rafale and UAE Dash 8 MPA, Helicopter Cross Landing Operations, and Drills for Replenishment at sea were undertaken by the participating units.

The exercise also saw cross-embarkation of personnel that facilitated the exchange of best practices, said the Navy’s spokesperson.

“The exercise has further strengthened the maritime ties between the navies and enhanced interoperability to address traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment thus ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the region,” he said.