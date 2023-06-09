scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India, France and UAE conclude maiden maritime exercise

India, France and UAE trilateral naval exercise concluded with the completion of the first-ever trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise between three navies.

Written by Express Defence
India France UAE maritime exercise
India France UAE maritime exercise

India, France and UAE trilateral naval exercise concluded with the completion of the first-ever trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise between three navies from 07 -08 June.

According to the Indian navy, during the maiden edition of the exercise, a wide spectrum of operations at sea such as surface Warfare involving tactical firing and drills for Missile engagements and close-quarter manoeuvres were conducted.

The exercise also witnessed Advanced Air Defence Exercise with French Rafale and UAE Dash 8 MPA, Helicopter Cross Landing Operations, and Drills for Replenishment at sea were undertaken by the participating units.

Also Read
Also Read

The exercise also saw cross-embarkation of personnel that facilitated the exchange of best practices, said the Navy’s spokesperson.

“The exercise has further strengthened the maritime ties between the navies and enhanced interoperability to address traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment thus ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the region,” he said.

More Stories on
Indian Navy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 19:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market