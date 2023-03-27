Govt to focus on e-VTOL; Production linked incentives for drones soon

The government would soon be announcing the first set of production-linked incentives for drones says India’s Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting the creation of airports, heliports, and water aerodromes. However, he also acknowledged the environmental clearance challenges facing seaports. The Civil Aviation Secretary was speaking at the CII International Conference and Exhibition on Advanced and Short Haul Air Mobility for All (ASHA) organized in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Bengaluru. This conference also focused on emerging air mobility, particularly drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology.

According to Bansal, the aviation sector’s transition to alternate means of transport will be driven by consumer demand. He recommended that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) establish pilot plants in different regions of the country to demonstrate the benefits of advanced and short haul air mobility, which will help to garner support from local governments and consumers.

Industry leaders at the conference discussed the challenges facing the sector, including the need for harmonization among certifying agencies worldwide. They also emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind and working collaboratively with governments. Safety remains paramount, and the certification process must be simplified to build consumer confidence. Infrastructure challenges, particularly in congested areas like cities, were also noted, with limited or no unused lands available for advanced and short haul air mobility. Augustine Tai, Head of Business Development (APAC), Eve Air Mobility, suggested the involvement of local governments in pushing through infrastructure challenges and emphasized the need for global standards to simplify the certification process.

Also Read Brazil’s Eve Holding partners Blade India for 200 eVTOLs by 2026

To understand the e-VTOL better the Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to commission a study soon as it is the next big air-mobility space which needs to be focused on after drones.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that e-VTOL is a type of VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft and this uses electric power – to take off, to hover and land vertically.