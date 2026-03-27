– Spending on influencer marketing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to reach Rs 700 crore, according to a new analysis by creator intelligence and collaboration platform Qoruz. This represents a big jump from Rs 250 crore in 2023 and an estimated Rs 550 crore in 2025.



– The number of creators posting IPL-related content has nearly doubled, rising from around 6,40,000 in 2023 to an estimated 1.2 million in 2025. It is expected to cross 1.5 million in 2026.



– Social media interactions around IPL content surged from 1.4 billion in 2023 to 2.6 billion in 2025, an 86% increase.

Put together, all this means influencer marketing is no longer a side show; it has become a primary channel in the IPL media mix. “Audiences aren’t just watching matches, they are engaging simultaneously on their phones and that’s where influencers sit,” shares Raj Mishra, MD & CEO, Chtrbox.

Influencer marketing becomes an entry point for brands that do not have a huge budget to associate with the tournament in some capacity or the other and be part of the conversation, says Nisha Sampath, managing partner, Brand Angles Consulting. Influencers are masters of moment marketing, turning on-ground events (like a dropped catch or a super over) into viral content in real time.

The regional depth of the content on offer is also a driving factor. “Micro and nano influencers in the vernacular market are bringing authenticity that mass media has historically struggled to achieve. A Tamil or a Marathi creator speaking about their own team connects far more deeply than a generic national message,” Mishra adds.

Needless to say, many brands are shifting budgets away from a few high-profile celebrities to a mix of micro and nano-influencers (10,000–500,000 followers) who offer higher ROI and a highly-engaged community. “We have seen creator-led content campaigns contributing 15-25% of e-commerce sales during the IPL window,” adds Mishra.

Line & length

On the spending side, brand budgets remain weighted towards larger creators, though mid-tier and smaller influencers continue to command meaningful engagement. According to Qoruz, A-list creators attract about 32% of influencer budgets, while mega creators receive around 25%. Macro creators account for 18%, micro creators for 15%, and nano creators collectively make up the final 10%.

With over 1.5 million creators expected to post IPL-related content in 2026, standing out is difficult. Experts warn brands must avoid the “vanity metric” trap to make the most of a collaboration. Chasing high follower counts without looking at deeper engagement data often leads to poor ROI. Brands would do well to use verification tools to check for unusual follower-to-engagement ratios.

That apart even if an influencer is high-profile, his/her followers might not align with a brand’s target demographic. Research shows micro-influencers (10,000 to 50,000 followers) often have 60% higher engagement rates than larger accounts.

Trends indicate that nearly 50% of IPL creator engagement happens after the match when fans are breaking down key moments. Brands that only focus on pre-match hype miss this valuable conversation window. Plus, generic campaigns that don’t tap into live match triggers or regional nuances often get lost in the noise.