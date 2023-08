NCLT approves ZEE-Sony merger, dismisses all objections

The National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger between Sony India and Zee on Thursday. Quashing all the objections, the Mumbai bench of NCLT said that the deal must not be held ransom by the case pending with market watchdog SEBI. This NCLT nod will pave way for a new media giant in India.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 14:38 IST