As joint managing director, my role is multifaceted. My day involves coordination across departments, reviewing performance, providing strategic oversight, and solving problems that arise at both operational and organizational levels. Time is always limited, so productivity and prioritization are critical. While we are known for our brands, my responsibility extends beyond them – I oversee the larger vision and functioning of KKCL as a whole, ensuring alignment, stability, and forward momentum.

2. The Weekday

I prefer to start my day with a workout. Morning exercise helps me stay disciplined and mentally sharp before stepping into a demanding schedule. After work, I keep things simple. I unwind by catching up on the news or watching a good television series. It allows me to relax and reset for the next day.

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3. The Weekend

Weekends are dedicated to family. I value time with my loved ones and enjoy catching up with them. I also meet close friends occasionally, but overall, weekends are about slowing down, relaxing, and maintaining balance.

4. The Toys

I’m not particularly drawn to technology for its own sake. I prefer simplicity. An iPad is usually sufficient for my needs – whether it’s reviewing work documents or watching something entertaining in my downtime.

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5. The Logos

Naturally, I may be slightly biased, but the new Killer logo resonates strongly with me. It represents a more contemporary, energetic, and youthful direction. As we evolve to connect with younger audiences, the refreshed identity captures that spirit – it feels modern, dynamic, and aligned with where the brand is headed.