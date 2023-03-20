Yatra Online Limited partners with Delhi Capitals for its #BindassPlanKar campaign

Yatra Online Limited, Indian corporate travel services provider has rolled out their latest campaign – ‘Jab Yatra hai toh kaahe ka dar, #BindaasPlanKar’ to offer stress-free travel to its customers. As per the company, the campaign is focused on the cancellation protection feature available on Yatra.com which ensures a smooth yatra for travelers despite any pesky disruptions or unconfirmed plans.

To back this latest offering and drive adoption, this digital marketing campaign will include 3 digital video commercials (DVCs) featuring popular faces of the Delhi Capital – Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Alice Capsey and Tara Norris. All three DVCs focus on apprehensions that travelers have in booking their travel in advance and how the feature of cancellation protection addresses the concern.

Commenting on the cancellation protection feature and the digital films, Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Yatra Online Limited said, “We understand that travelers want to explore the world, but unforeseen circumstances can lead to cancellations. With cancellation protection feature and #bindassplankar, we aim to provide a safety net for our customers, ensuring that they can travel with confidence. The expression of our campaign is a portrayal of our continued dedication to offer a care-free experience to our consumers. Travelers have evolved preferences and we are excited to introduce a flexible, comfortable, and cost-effective feature for their travel planning.”

The cancellation protection feature is available on Yatra.com for all domestic flights. Cancellation protection is an insurance policy offered by ‘Liberty General Insurance Ltd’ for the customers of Yatra booking flight tickets on Yatra’s website, mobile site, and mobile app. This product facilitates customers to claim the reimbursement of flight ticket cost applied in the event of cancellation of the flight ticket.

