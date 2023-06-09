The Trade Desk launches Kokai, a media buying platform

The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) has launched Kokai, a new approach to digital advertising innovation that incorporates major advances in distributed artificial intelligence (AI), measurement, partner integrations and a user experience. As per the company, Kokai ensures that marketers at all levels can benefit from the full power and sophistication of programmatic advertising.

“The Trade Desk benefits from a rich yet highly complex dataset with high integrity. With Kokai, we are able to help our clients make sense of that data with AI, and help the marketer make the best decisions at every turn. Building on our work with Koa, we are distributing AI across our platform, so that it can serve as a trained co-pilot to today’s modern marketer,” Jeff Green, founder and CEO, The Trade Desk said.

Moreover, Kokai will also feature new innovations in digital advertising measurement. As more advertisers embrace the power of connected TV (CTV) and retail media marketing opportunities, there is more demand to develop new ways to measure performance in these key channels.

“Programmatic advertising has evolved rapidly over the last five years, and we need to ensure that we surface the full power of data-driven decisioning for all marketers as intuitively as possible. Kokai’s innovations in areas such as advanced measurement, collaborative innovation, and a new UX will ensure The Trade Desk remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation in service of value for marketers,” Green added.

Kokai distributes the power of Koa’s AI across various aspects of media buying on The Trade Desk platform. This includes predictive clearing, which ensures traders make bids at the optimal level, scoring every ad impression based on relevance to the advertiser, upgrading measurement and forecasting, increasing resilience, even in the absence of identifiers, budget optimisation and KPI scoring.

At launch, the Partner Portal will incorporate standard adapters for key areas such as OpenPath, unified ID 2.0, retail onboarding, measurement and third-party audience data and contextual targeting. In alpha phase, the Partner Portal has successfully helped more than 400 partners integrate seamlessly over the last two quarters.

In terms of user experience, Kokai will incorporate a revolutionary new design based on the Periodic Table. The Programmatic Table will offer a cockpit that harnesses the power of programmatic for all users – from power traders to CMOs. It allows the user to move through the media buying process, from human decisioning through AI support, with all campaign information and data surfaced on the main campaign view.

