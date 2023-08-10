Star Sports launches campaign for the Asia Cup 2023

Star Sports, a sports broadcaster, unveils its campaign for the Asia Cup 2023. The film, conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, pays tribute to the dedication and passion of the fans. With Hands Up in support of Team India, they create a spectacle, a tapestry of colours and chants, standing tall in times of both grief and happiness. Through triumphs and defeats, they stand united behind their favourite teams and players, a bond forged by their love for the game.

“The campaign film is a majestic symphony that resonates with the undying spirit of fans – a tribute to their eternal devotion and unwavering fervour. The Asia Cup is undeniably the biggest tournament before the ICC ODI World Cup graces our home soil, and we, at Star Sports, are committed to delivering the most exhilarating live action,” a Star Sports spokesperson, said.

The Asia Cup 2023 will feature a total of six teams – five test-playing nations from the continent – India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have earned direct qualification to the tournament with Nepal pipping UAE in the qualification rounds for a place in the main event.

