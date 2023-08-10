scorecardresearch
Saffola launched campaign Saffola 40 Under 40 focused on prioritising health

The movement has been designed to continue to remind young and mid-career individuals to take note of their health

Written by BrandWagon Online
The 360-degree campaign encompasses TV, print, OOH and digital platforms
Saffola has launched the Saffola 40 Under 40 campaign. According to the company, the campaign is a health movement spread over eight weeks and aimed at inspiring young Indians to prioritise their health. The movement commences with 40 people under the age of 40 from varied fields.

The 360-degree campaign encompasses TV, print, OOH and digital platforms.

Talking about the campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “There is an increasing trend of young Indians falling prey to lifestyle diseases. In a young country like India, this trend is deeply concerning. Through the 40 under 40 campaign, Saffola is attempting to bring about a sustainable habit change which can better our consumers’ lives. We believe in today’s hectic day and age, earning the consumers attention requires sustained effort and engagement which we will attempt to build using a multi-touch point model to bring the campaign alive.”

The movement has been designed to continue to remind young and mid-career individuals to take note of their health, even as several other priorities of life such as jobs, careers, children, ageing parents, etc. demand their time. This lack of focus on health has led to a significant rise in lifestyle diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes impacting young Indians.

“Taking note of the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases amongst young people; together with Saffola, we at Madison Media take pride in creating this health journey with 40 young achievers and their followers across India. Through this campaign it attempts to make a change and bring forth the focus on healthier living. Backed by months of conceptualising and strategic excellence, along with all the stakeholders we look forward to driving and promoting the health journey for the upcoming days,” Jolene Fernandes Solanki, chief operating officer, Madison Media added.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 10:56 IST

