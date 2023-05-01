Royal Stag Barrel Select Large releases short film ‘Somoyer Smritimala’

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films released its latest short film titled ‘Somoyer Smritimala’. Directed by Goutam Ghose, the 35-minute film captures the sense of uncertainty and discomfort brought on by the lockdown, through the perspective of a couple living in the heart of Kolkata – Kabir Basu, played by Suman Mukhopadhyay, and his wife Sumita, played by Gargee Roy Chowdhury.

The film begins with Kabir and Sumita’s quest for fresh air and sanity as they set out on a road trip to the countryside. Through the course of their journey, the film travels back and forth in time, capturing the challenges brought on by the pandemic. From virtual classrooms and hospitals to mental health concerns and the woes of migrant workers, the short film throws light on the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking about the short film, filmmaker Goutam Ghose said, “Somoyer Smritimala is an attempt to portray, through the lens of a couple living in Kolkata, how the world around us changed during the pandemic. It explores how the pandemic impacted relationships and the human psyche in mysterious ways.”

Actor Suman Mukhopadhyay shared, “Somoyer Smritimala is unique in how it unveils the adversities brought on by the pandemic and consequent lockdowns. My character, Kabir Basu, likes to read and write about socio-political matters. It’s his creative pursuits and the everyday moments with his wife that he finds peace in while navigating the challenges through the lockdowns.”

Somoyer Smritimala will premier exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select’s Large Short Films YouTube Channel.

