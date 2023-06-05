Roche Diabetes Care ropes in 5W1H for creative and digital mandate

5W1H won the creative and digital mandate for Accu-Chek, blood glucose monitoring device by Roche Diabetes Care.

Omar Sherief Mohammad, cluster head-India, Middle East and Africa, Roche Diabetes Care, said, “At Roche Diabetes Care, we are committed to enhancing access to diabetes care so that we can bring true relief to people with diabetes everywhere. I feel confident that the team will leverage their expertise in driving better understanding about diabetes and how people with diabetes can live fuller lives with the help of innovative technology.”

The agency will be handling the brand’s end-to-end creative communications for HCP, Retail, digital solutions, e-commerce, performance marketing along with social media marketing.

Also Read TagZ Foods onboards Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador

Kunal Luhar, co-founder and CBO, 5W1H and Aakash Chatterjee, co-founder and CCO, 5W1H said in a joint statement, “In today’s time having an omnichannel approach towards marketing and leveraging channels such as HCP, retail, trade and commerce and digital is essential. With the understanding of the market in the diabetes management and blood glucose monitoring space, we are sure to provide them with apt creative and business strategies to scale the brand.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook