Pidilite unveils a pan-India TV commercial for its tile adhesive brand Roff

Pidilite has announced the launch of a television commercial (TVC) for its tile adhesive brand, Roff. The TVC captures the customer’s frustration with cracked tiles, debonding, falling tiles and unaesthetic appearance resulting from cement use. Through visuals and storytelling, the TVC showcases how Roff tackles these challenges, offering a reliable and durable solution.

Commenting on the campaign, Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “Our brand Roff is aimed at transforming the way tiles are fixed in India. The nationwide launch of our new Roff TV commercial underscores our commitment to raising awareness and enhancing customer experiences. Through this initiative our objective is to inform and empower customers to make well-informed choices.”

The TVC is conceptualised by Ogilvy.

“It’s a great innovative product and therefore one of the most innovative demonstrations of the benefit. It explains it all in a consumer friendly and entertaining fashion,” Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, India added.

As per the company, the Roff TVC will play on television networks, digital platforms, and social media channels.

