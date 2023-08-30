Niyo launches campaign #SawaalHiNahi; targets students travelling abroad

Niyo, a banking fintech company, has unveiled its latest ad campaign #SawaalHiNahi. The campaign focuses on the role of Niyo Global Card for students venturing into international educational pursuits.

The campaign’s centrepiece is a video narrative that follows two students on their educational journey abroad. In the video, the students share a dialogue, emphasising on the fact that international education is not solely about the destination; it is equally about the seamlessness of financial support provided by financial products.

The brand film extends from Niyo Global’s campaign targeted at travellers, which were showcased on Hotstar and Star Sports during the Wimbledon 2023 event. Additionally, the new campaign will also be showcased in the semi-finals and finals of the ongoing US Open on Sony LIV.

Talking about the campaign, Vinay Bagri, co-founder and CEO, Niyo, said, “Niyo Global has always been a students’ and their parents’ favourite financial product when they prepare to pursue international education. Studying abroad is an expensive affair, saving on forex charges on each expense alleviates the burden. Thousands of students use the Niyo Global card and save over lacs of rupees by skipping forex charges with this card. With this ad film, we are reinstating the proposition of the product to bring this convenience to every student pursuing international education.”

Moreover, the #SawaalHiNahi campaign video encapsulates Niyo Global’s commitment to providing students with a dependable financial ally as they embark on their global educational journey.

