MamyPoko Pants launches the #HappyBumHappyMamy campaign

MamyPoko Pants has launched the #HappyBumHappyMamy campaign along with a Happy Mamy song. The song highlights the happiness and chirpy enthusiasm of the babies and their mothers.

The video captures the importance of sound sleep for a chirpy and joyful baby throughout the day. Bed-wetting can disrupt the peaceful sleep of the child and be a source of annoyance and cranky behavior in them. Providing a helping hand to the child-rearing task of the mothers, MamyPoko Pants establishes the importance of diapers in ensuring leakage-free nights for the kids.

A good night’s sleep not just contributes to the cheerfulness of the child but is also a means of the mother’s contentment. While rendering a comfortable day for the baby, the brand underscores the importance of hygiene as well through the song.

As per the company, the campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes, an integrated communication agency. The company has also initiated influencer activity as part of the campaign which was rolled out across social media platforms. Additonally, a UGC (User generated content) contest has also been amplified for further amplification a UGC contest has also been aligned to ensure organic engagement with the audience.

Elaborating on the song, Toshiyuki Nakamura, senior brand manager of MamyPoko said, “The song depicts the entire essence of the brand. We understand the endless effort mothers make to keep their children healthy and happy. In the hectic schedule of taking care of the baby, we want to reduce the hassles of the mothers in every way possible. And the Happy Mamy Song beautifully brings out the brand messaging with much effectiveness.”

“The thought behind the campaign was to make the mommy and the baby dance to the tunes of “Happy Mamy Song”. To achieve the same we made a conscious decision to create the song as a nursery rhyme, making it a perfect concoction for grooving. The playful music effortlessly strikes a chord with the babies as well as with moms that doesn’t need any explanation and can be easily understood by the audience,”Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Grapes added.

