Lokesh Suji elected to IESF membership committee for three-year term

The General Body of the International Esports Federation (IESF) has elected Lokesh Suji, director, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and vice-president, the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), to its membership committee on a three-year term. The election marks the first time that an Indian has become a part of the membership committee of the International Esports Federation.

“Under Lokesh’s leadership, ESFI has not only significantly contributed to raising Esports to a multi-sport status in India, but the nation has also achieved remarkable milestones on the global stage. His vision for promoting democratic and transparent processes seamlessly aligns with ours, making him an invaluable asset for propelling the growth of the IESF family. Lokesh epitomises the essence of Indian culture, reflecting the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one family)’, which celebrates a world without boundaries and envisions global unity as one harmonious family,” Vlad Marinescu, president, IESF, said.

The elections for Suji’s appointment were conducted during the recent Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of the IESF on August 28 in Iasi, Romania, where out of the 70 voting and present members, a majority of 42 member countries voted in favour of his selection. As part of the membership committee, he will now leverage his experience and expertise to ensure the execution of the process, contributing to a future for esports within the IESF.

“It is an honour to be elected to the Membership Committee of the IESF and be part of an organization that has been driving the global Esports movement forward for so long. This election is a testament to the dedication of ESFI and the growth of the Indian Esports community,” Lokesh Suji, director, the Esports Federation of India and vice president, the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said.

With this, India continues to expand its footprint in the global Esports landscape and establish itself as a powerhouse in the sport.

