Locomotive Global Media expands creative team

Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, has announced the expansion of its creative team with key appointments. The company has appointed Binitesh Baruri as creative producer: films, Meghna Joshi as creative producers: series: non-fiction and films, and Yuvika Sharma as associate creative producer: series.

Binitesh Baruri has joined Locomotive Global with an experience of over 20 years as a writer and filmmaker. Baruri is a direction alumnus of the FTII at Pune, he has been an independent film director and producer of short fiction and feature documentaries. He also headed the direction department at Whistling Woods International for over three years and has collaborated with Saeed Mirza, Sudhir Mishra, Subhash Ghai, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Talking about the new appointments, Sunder Aaron, co-founder, and managing partner, Locomotive Global Media, said, “We are happy to widen the scope of our activities in India, by starting to develop and produce small and mid-size budget fiction and non-fiction shows. The new additions to our team will allow Locomotive to maintain with any new projects the same level of excellence in storytelling and execution that has defined Locomotive Global’s work up till now.”

With an 18-year long career and contributes to shows like ‘Rising Star’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’, and ‘IIFA Awards’, Meghna Joshi demonstrates an innate ability to infuse emotions, intellect, and entertainment into each project. Her forte lies in crafting engaging narratives and producing solid content, making her a valuable asset to the team.

Yuvika Sharma has over 13 years of experience and has worked with production houses and channels including Sony Pictures Network, Discovery Communications, Zee TV, Eros International, and ALT Balaji.

