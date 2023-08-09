Hindware limited appoints Arunima Yadav as head of Marketing for Bathware and Tiles business

Hindware Limited, the bathware and tiles brand, today announced the appointment of Arunima Yadav as the new VP and head of Marketing. In this role, Yadav will lead a team of marketing professionals, driving the company’s marketing strategies and initiatives to reach broader audiences. As per the company, her focus will be on creating campaigns that resonate with customers, bolstering Hindware brand identity and maintaining the company’s position in the bathware market.

Speaking on the appointment, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath and Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, “I am happy to welcome Arunima as the head of Marketing for our bathware and tiles business. Her proven track record and deep understanding of consumer behaviour will be instrumental in enhancing our brand presence and customer engagement. I am confident that under her leadership, we will further strengthen our marketing efforts and deliver exceptional experience to our customers.”

With a career spanning over 20 years, Yadav brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in brand strategy, marketing and communication, and driving impactful marketing campaigns. Prior to joining Hindware, she held various leadership roles at companies such as Havells India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, SpiceJet Airlines, and others, playing a role in driving brand visibility, growth, and expanding market reach.

Commenting on her new role, Arunima Yadav, head of Marketing, Bathware and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited said, “I am excited to become a part of Hindware, a renowned brand that has dominated and revolutionised the bathware industry for decades. I look forward to working with the dynamic team and driving strategic brand and marketing initiatives that connect with our consumers. Hindware’s legacy of innovation and commitment to quality resonates well with the consumers, and I look forward to contributing to its growth.”

Yadav holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan.

