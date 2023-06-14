Godrej Appliances releases OOH campaign for Leak-proof air conditioners

Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, has rolled out an Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign for its ‘Leak-proof Air Conditioners’. The campaign’s objective is to build awareness about the product by creating communication and strengthening the brand’s visibility.

The centerpiece of the multi creative hoarding campaign is a 3D bus shelter that portrays one of the commonly faced issues by AC users—leaking AC. Simultaneously, it prominently presents the Godrej Leak-proof Split air conditioner as the solution to the problem. The 3D bus shelter illuminates at night, creating a visual. The banner has been installed across prime locations in Patna, Surat, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Chennai, and Jaipur keeping in mind the ongoing summer heat and ensuring widespread visibility and engagement with the target audience.

The brand has also implemented outdoor cab branding activity coupled with audio branding on digital platforms for multi-sensory engagement of consumers traveling in the Delhi heat.

“This visually engaging outdoor communication builds on the recently concluded TV Campaign for our Anti-leak split ACs – a first of its kind proposition that solves the extremely common but as yet unaddressed problem of leaky ACs,” Swati Rathi, head of marketing, Godrej Appliances said.

Godrej Appliances collaborates with Madison Outdoor Media Solutions and Creativeland Asia for the campaign.

