Godawari Electric Motors launches TVC with actress Neena Gupta

Godawari Electric Motors has released its TVC for Eblu Feo carrying the tagline ‘India’s First Family e-scooter’ with the actress Neena Gupta. The TVC has been conceptualised by Hats On Advertising and has been shot in Mumbai.

The TVC shows Neena Gupta riding along with a child as a pillion and emphasises the USPs of the e-scooter which includes a digital instrument cluster loaded with user information, front and rear disc brakes for safety, reverse mode for convenience, seating for all types of commute, leg space for riding and 110 km range.

“Neena Gupta is known for her acting and elegance, has been chosen as the face of the TVC due to her resonance with our core values of sustainability and progress. Her presence and talent align with our mission to redefine the way people commute in cities. We are confident that this TVC will be able to capture the audience’s attention with its simple yet innovative narrative to switch to electric mobility for a sustainable future,“ Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said.

Also Read South African Tourism and Ethiopian Airlines collaborates to launch campaign #IsDiwaliDekhoMore&More

The TVC will debut in the week of September 11, 2023, and will be broadcast across national and regional television channels.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook