scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Godawari Electric Motors launches TVC with actress Neena Gupta

The TVC has been conceptualised by Hats On Advertising and has been shot in Mumbai

Written by BrandWagon Online
The TVC will be broadcast across national and regional television channels
The TVC will be broadcast across national and regional television channels

Godawari Electric Motors has released its TVC for Eblu Feo carrying the tagline ‘India’s First Family e-scooter’ with the actress Neena Gupta. The TVC has been conceptualised by Hats On Advertising and has been shot in Mumbai.

The TVC shows Neena Gupta riding along with a child as a pillion and emphasises the USPs of the e-scooter which includes a digital instrument cluster loaded with user information, front and rear disc brakes for safety, reverse mode for convenience, seating for all types of commute, leg space for riding and 110 km range.

“Neena Gupta is known for her acting and elegance, has been chosen as the face of the TVC due to her resonance with our core values of sustainability and progress. Her presence and talent align with our mission to redefine the way people commute in cities. We are confident that this TVC will be able to capture the audience’s attention with its simple yet innovative narrative to switch to electric mobility for a sustainable future,“ Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said.

Also Read
Also Read

The TVC will debut in the week of September 11, 2023, and will be broadcast across national and regional television channels.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 16:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS