Fantasy gaming platform TFG launches “Tukka nahi chakka maro” campaign ahead of IPL 2023

Fantasy gaming platform TFG has launched first marketing campaign, “Tukka nahi Chakka maro” featuring brand ambassador Deepak Chahar ahead of the IPL 2023. As per the company, Chahar will look to connect, engage and onboard users given this IPL season.

Deepak Chahar recently launched the app for the fantasy game TFG. The venture marks his debut in the entrepreneurial space as the co-founder along with wife Jaya Chahar who serves as the CEO of JCDC Sports Pvt. Ltd. The sports-tech platform was established in March 2022 and is headquartered in Delhi.

The campaign will roll out across all social media platforms, the company informed. It will feature Chahar in 3 DVCs (Digital Video Content), where he will be seen across different scenarios, with the tagline “Tukka nahi chakka maro” encouraging viewers to make educated and informed choices.

Discussing abou the campaign Deepak Chahar said, “Cricket and entertainment have always gone hand in hand in our country. We, at TFG are trying to make skill-based online gaming, the next big thing in the sports entertainment industry.”

Jaya Chahar, CEO, JCDC added, “We have kept in mind the entry fee sweet spot for fantasy players and sports viewers and designed the contests for all to benefit. Now TFG users can level up by making more teams and this will give them the winnings they deserve with the thrill of game play” she added.

TFG claims to be particularly designed to make users win more rewards. The contests will not only give away more cash winnings to users who level up player cards on the platform but also give a chance to users to meet and greet Chahar, watch an IPL match and win exciting personalised prizes and much more.

