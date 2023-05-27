Eggoz’s new campaign has a fresh take on eggs

The egg-focused consumer brand Eggoz has launched an online campaign to spread awareness on the status of the current egg industry and the importance of choosing farm-fresh and chemical-free eggs for a healthy diet. “Through this campaign, we are educating customers on what a fresh egg looks, feels and smells like,” the company said in a statement.

Eggoz claims that all its eggs are herbal hen-fed and undergo 11 steps of safety checks.

“Are you consuming good eggs? Are your eggs fresh? How to tell if an egg is actually nutritious or not? Through this campaign, we intend to create awareness about eggs. With our vision to build the ‘Amul of eggs’, this campaign will help us educate consumers,” said Abhishek Negi, co-founder of Eggoz.

The campaign of Eggoz has been released in the form of four video assets, supported with static assets across digital platforms.

Eggoz claims it works under a tech-enabled asset-light farmer integration model, through which it offers support to local farm owners to facilitate smooth distribution of egg produce, making the company one of the fastest-growing D2C egg brands in India. It also claims all its eggs are made available at stores within a day of laying.

