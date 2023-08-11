Domino’s launches FreeDOM Feast offer for Independence Day

Domino’s India has introduced a FreeDOM Feast offer. Recognizing the power of food and its ability to bring people together, Domino’s is embracing the spirit of the occasion by offering a deal of flat 76% discount on selected sides and beverage, with minimum cart value is Rs 350.

According to the company, the offer encompasses a range of side choices including Garlic Breadsticks, Choco Lava Cake, Potato Cheese Shots, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, Taco Mexicana – Veg (single), Veg Parcel and Chicken Parcel.

Talking about the offer, Sandeep Anand, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, said, “We are happy to introduce the FreeDOM Feast Offer in conjunction with the 76th Independence Day celebrations. This occasion signifies freedom, unity, and shared moments. Through this offer, we aim to elevate our customers’ festivities and provide them with an opportunity to relish exceptional food experiences with their loved ones.”

The FreeDOM Feast offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 15, 2023 and can be availed through the Domino’s App, dine-in, and takeaway options.

