scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Domino’s launches FreeDOM Feast offer for Independence Day

Under FreeDOM Feast offer, the company will provide 76% discount on selected side and beverages

Written by BrandWagon Online
The offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 15, 2023
The offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 15, 2023

Domino’s India has introduced a FreeDOM Feast offer. Recognizing the power of food and its ability to bring people together, Domino’s is embracing the spirit of the occasion by offering a deal of flat 76% discount on selected sides and beverage, with minimum cart value is Rs 350.

According to the company, the offer encompasses a range of side choices including Garlic Breadsticks, Choco Lava Cake, Potato Cheese Shots, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, Taco Mexicana – Veg (single), Veg Parcel and Chicken Parcel.

Talking about the offer, Sandeep Anand, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, said, “We are happy to introduce the FreeDOM Feast Offer in conjunction with the 76th Independence Day celebrations. This occasion signifies freedom, unity, and shared moments. Through this offer, we aim to elevate our customers’ festivities and provide them with an opportunity to relish exceptional food experiences with their loved ones.”

Also Read
Sony and Zee had decided to merge their TV channels, streaming platforms, programme library and film assets in 2021
Also Read

The FreeDOM Feast offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 15, 2023 and can be availed through the Domino’s App, dine-in, and takeaway options.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 09:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS