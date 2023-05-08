CricViz appoints Subhayu Roy as director

CricViz on Monday appointed Subhayu Roy as director and announced the opening of its Mumbai office.

Roy brings over a decade of experience in sports businesses, working for Perform Group, Sportskeeda, and Onmobile. He joins to help scale up the business, with the key objectives of increasing CricViz’s reach to support teams at every level of Indian cricket and support the launch CricViz’s broadcast services and data science capabilities across the region.

Speaking on his appointment, Subhayu Roy, director, CricViz India said, “The use of data in cricket has grown massively over the last few years. Teams use it for performance, publishers monetise it, and fans consume it regularly as part of their cricket experience. Therefore, the accuracy of data and processes for delivering actionable intelligence is crucial.”

CricViz has been working in India for several years and has supported a number of teams in the IPL and Women’s Premier League, including the Royal Challengers Bangalore (Men’s) and Delhi Capitals (Women’s). Opening a new office in the country will allow CricViz to expand its support for pro teams and also support the continued growth of its broadcast, digital, and media services in the region.

