Cannes Lions 2023: India starts day two with 13 shortlists; total tally reaches 54

On the second day of the 70th Cannes Lions 2023, India marked its presence with 13 shortlists across categories including film, creative effectiveness, mobile, among others. With this, India has a total tally of 54 shortlisted works in two days at Cannes Lions 2023.

Ogilvy got three shortlists for its work Shah Rukh Khan-My Ad for the brand Mondelez under sub-categories food and drink, single market, and market disruption for Creative Effectiveness Lion. Leo Burnett’s work The Missing Chapter for the brand P&G Whisper also got shortlisted under the sub-cateogory acquisition.

Next, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s two works Restaurant and Airport for the Zepto got shortlisted under the sub-category retail and Enormous Brands’s work Asahi India Glass– Robbery for the brand Asahi India Glass has been shortlisted under the sub-category consumer services / business to business for the Film Lion.

Leo Burnett’s The Missing Chapter for the brand P&G Whisper has been shortlisted under two sub-categories healthcare and brave brands for Creative Strategy Lion.

Furthermore, VMLY&R and VMLY&R Commerce work Suvida Centre for the brand Unilever has been shortlisted under two sub-categories brand purpose and impact and new realtionship models for the Creative Business Transformation Lion. Another work that made its mark in this category Leo Burnett and Cropin’s work Lay’s Smart Farm for the brand Lay’s under the sub-category venture model and corporate innovation.

Lastly, David Communications and Ogilvy’s work Fiama’s Talking Memes for the brand Fiama has been shortlisted under the sub-category targetted communication for Mobile Lion.

