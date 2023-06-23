Canara HSBC Life Insurance collaborates with Amazon Ads for on-box advertising campaign

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has collaborated with Amazon Ads for a on-box advertising campaign. As part of the collaboration, Canara HSBC Life Insurance will use Amazon Ads’s on-box advertising #UnboxingHappiness to promote its latest savings-cum insurance plan “iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan.”

Additionally, ‘Amazon Ads’ On-box advertising is available on its delivery boxes and packages being delivered to customers.

Talking about the collaboration, Rishi Mathur, chief digital and strategy officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, “Amazon Ads’s on-box branding service is on point and helping us reach out to our audience and showcase “iSelect Guaranteed Future” plan. The collaboration aligns with our goal of leveraging new opportunities to engage with our customers.”

Moreover, a QR code is also placed on the box which customers can scan to reach the Canara HSBC Life Insurance online buying platform and enquire about or purchase the specific plan. With this, Canara HSBC Life Insurance aims to reach and connect with relevant audiences.

“With on-box branding, Amazon Ads is helping advertisers think ‘outside the box’. Though not out-of-home advertising serve as mini billboards, allowing brands such as Canara HSBC Life Insurance to deliver relevant marketing at scale,” Vijay Iyer, director, Amazon Ads, India, added.

The campaign will focus on metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook