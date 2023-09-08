BrandWagon AdTalk with Archies’ Anita Chokkar

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Anita Chokkar, chief marketing officer, Archies, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era is a stark departure from earlier times. Previously, marketing strategies heavily relied on traditional media channels like TV, radio, and print, offering limited audience targeting capabilities. In contrast, the digital era has ushered in a transformational shift. Brands can now leverage the power of data-driven insights to precisely target their desired audience segments, resulting in more efficient and effective campaigns.

Moreover, the interactivity offered by digital platforms has fundamentally changed brand-consumer relationships. Real-time engagement through social media, chatbots, and interactive content allows brands to foster direct connections with their audience, nurturing loyalty and trust. Additionally, digital analytics tools provide unprecedented insights into consumer behavior, enabling brands to adapt strategies on the fly and measure campaign success with precision.

In essence, the difference lies in the ability to reach the right audience, engage in meaningful interactions, and quantify marketing efforts more accurately, making the digital era a game-changer for brand launches.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

A recent standout marketing campaign is Nike’s ‘Dream Crazier,’ which empowered women athletes and challenged stereotypes. Its success lies in powerful storytelling, social relevance, and an emotional connection with viewers. Another notable campaign is Archies’ Rakshabandhan Campaign, highlighting the enduring sibling bond.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

In the last year, I believe Tesla has made exceptional use of digital marketing. Their innovative product launches, engaging social media presence, and customer-focused approach have set them apart. They’ve leveraged digital channels to build anticipation and communicate directly with their audience.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In a post-Covid world, dos in digital marketing include prioritising online presence, enhancing e-commerce capabilities, and adapting to evolving consumer behaviours. Don’ts include spamming customers with excessive messages and underestimating the importance of authentic communication.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

A recent example of bad advertising used insensitive humour and controversial imagery, lacking cultural sensitivity and respect for diverse perspectives. This led to widespread backlash and a negative brand perception, emphasising the importance of mindful messaging for diverse audiences.

