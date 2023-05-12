Air India releases short film to celebrate Mother’s Day

Air India, a member of Star Alliance has released a short film to celebrate Mother’s Day with an artistic tribute to mothers around the world, and the things they do for their loved ones. The self-shot film captures the emotional bond shared between a mother and her child.

The film conceptualised by Albatrotis, is self-shot by different creators from countries around the world and lends a distinctly “original” touch to the production, the company stated. The subtle message of care and concern comes alive in some of the most endearing gestures, such as the “things that Moms do” to pray for their child as he or she steps out on a long journey. Vignettes of cross-cultural customs, passed down for generations, are portrayed as mothers wish their child with lucky charms, warm hugs, and messages of love, through mother-child rituals and caring calls.

Speaking on the film, Sunil Suresh, head of Marketing and Communications, Air India said, “We believe loved ones give meaning to any journey and moms play an irreplaceable role in everyone’s life. We had reached out to some wonderful people around the world and requested them to capture the unique ways in which their moms send them off on their journeys. The genuine emotion and love shine through, and is our tribute to moms around the world.”

The video features diverse creators from across the globe, including Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon, Pakistani-Korean creator Fahila Muzaffar and digital creator Winnie Lee from Toronto.

