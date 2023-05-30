scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Wintermute  transfers Optimism tokens worth about four million dollars 

Reportedly, early contributors and investors can avail of about 386 million OP tokens

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Wintermute is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform
Going by sources, Wintermute is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform

Wintermute, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, transferred their Optimism tokens (OP) to the Binance exchange wallet, stated Cointelegraph. The event is expected to take place after the release of $587 million worth of tokens into the market.

Sources revealed that on May 31, 2023, early contributors and investors can avail of about 386 million OP tokens. Supposedly the token worth about $587 million can boost the supply by over 100%. 

Also Read

As reported by Cointelegraph, during the past two days, Wintermute’s wallet has transferred 2.651 million OP worth $4.31 million to Binance. With insights from, Spot on Chain, an on-chain analytics platform, the DeFi platform and crypto market maker has already sold the tokens for $1.63 per OP, Cointelegraph concluded. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 22:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market