Wintermute  transfers Optimism tokens worth about four million dollars 

Wintermute, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, transferred their Optimism tokens (OP) to the Binance exchange wallet, stated Cointelegraph. The event is expected to take place after the release of $587 million worth of tokens into the market.

Sources revealed that on May 31, 2023, early contributors and investors can avail of about 386 million OP tokens. Supposedly the token worth about $587 million can boost the supply by over 100%.

As reported by Cointelegraph, during the past two days, Wintermute’s wallet has transferred 2.651 million OP worth $4.31 million to Binance. With insights from, Spot on Chain, an on-chain analytics platform, the DeFi platform and crypto market maker has already sold the tokens for $1.63 per OP, Cointelegraph concluded.

