What role does emerging technologies like AI play in streamlining people processes

By Kunal S

The human resources department is responsible for supporting an organization’s most important aspect: its people. People processes tend to be complex and time-consuming affair, particularly in large organizations. However, artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are changing how human resource departments support, engage and empower their people. Today, many people processes, from talent acquisition to employee engagement, can be automated using AI-powered solutions. Human resources professionals can utilize AI to analyze employee data to discover trends, personalize the employee experience, and design focused plans that address the specific needs of individual employees thereby streamlining multiple HR operations and enhancing overall productivity.

While using AI-powered technologies in people management has numerous advantages, it also necessitates sensibility and mindfulness to ascertain that these tools are used ethically, transparently, and legally. Ensuring that employees are comfortable using artificial intelligence in human resource management and that any concerns are addressed promptly and appropriately is pivotal.

Talent Acquisition

One of the essential functions of the human resources department is talent acquisition. Hiring the proper individuals for available roles can be a challenging process that requires significant time and effort. As a result, AI-powered recruiting solutions can assist HR managers in automating many areas of the recruiting process, making it more efficient and productive. For instance, AI algorithms can analyze resumes and job applications to identify the best-fit applicants based on job requirements and qualifications. This technique reduces the time and effort required to screen resumes manually, allowing HR professionals to focus on the most promising individuals.

Onboarding

Onboarding is integrating new employees into a company and ensuring they have the resources and tools they need to thrive. Therefore, AI-powered onboarding systems can assist HR professionals in automating many aspects of the recruitment process, enhancing its effectiveness. For instance, AI-driven onboarding systems can assist new hires in completing the necessary paperwork and online training courses. Additionally, these technologies can offer tailored guidance to the recruits, assisting them in quickly adjusting to their new positions and responsibilities.

Performance Management

Another key duty of the human resources department is performance management. HR professionals can use AI-powered performance management technologies to automate many components of the performance management process, making it more effective and efficient. For instance, AI systems can be instrumental in identifying High Performers and High Potential talent by analyzing employee data to identify performance trends, such as which employees consistently meet or surpass their targets and which individuals struggle to meet expectations. Thus, HR experts can use this information to curate Individual Development Plans (IDPs), provide targeted feedback and coaching to assist employees in improving their performance.

Learning and Development

For an individual to grow and succeed in their profession, learning, and development are crucial. HR experts can help automate many learning and development areas to increase effectiveness and efficiency. For instance, AI algorithms can be used in departmental or organizational Training Need Analysis (TNA) and individuals’ Training Need Identification (TNI) by analyzing employee data to find opportunities for career advancement, identifying performance gaps and analyzing the skills, knowledge, and behaviors and proposing training requirements that are needed to close those gaps. The recommendations supports HR professionals to develop training programs designed for organizational capability building.

Employee Engagement

Engaged employees are more productive, satisfied, and likely to stay with an organization. AI-powered employee engagement tools can help HR professionals identify factors contributing to employee engagement, such as job satisfaction, recognition, work-life balance, and career development opportunities. Thus, by analyzing employee data, AI algorithms can help HR professionals identify areas where employee engagement may lag and develop targeted strategies to address these issues. For instance, if employees consistently report low job satisfaction, HR professionals can use AI-powered surveys to identify the problems causing dissatisfaction and curate interventions to address these issues.

Transforming HR Operations With AI!

AI technology is significantly transforming the human resource management landscape, making it easier for HR professionals to streamline people processes while improving the overall productivity and employee experience. It can enable HR managers to make data-driven decisions, personalize employee engagement, and create focused plans that address the specific needs of individual employees. However, it is essential to use these tools ethically, transparently, and legally and ensure that employees are comfortable using AI-powered technology. When used appropriately, AI can provide a competitive edge to HR professionals, paving the way for successful and sustainable businesses that thrive on a healthy workforce. As we navigate the future of work, the integration of AI will continue to have a significant impact on the HR profession, and it is essential to embrace these developments and adapt to the changing environment.

The author is general manager – OD consulting and facilitation, Marching Sheep

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn