Trinity Gaming collaborates with Everdome to develop a Mars-based metaverse 

According to an official release, Trinity Gaming will gain access to real estate on virtual Mars and allocate space to content creators

Going by Trinity Gaming’s official website, it’s a gaming and marketing company
Trinity Gaming India, a gaming content and marketing company, has partnered with Everdome, a metaverse company, to build a virtual Mars community. 

According to an official release, Trinity Gaming will gain access to real estate on virtual Mars and allocate space to content creators, esports organisations, brands and companies. This step  should enable trade of virtual assets in play-to-earn (P2E), Web3.0, crypto and NFT gaming sectors. 

Reportedly, Trinity Gaming has collaborated with EmChain FZE, a blockchain-based firm, towards this partnership. As part of the deal, Trinity Gaming and EmChain are expected to train, mentor and provide revenue streams for approximately 40 million gamers and creators in Web3.0 and blockchain.  

“I believe the Indian gaming community in the Web3.0 environment is expanding. This development should provide Indian gaming content creators with an opportunity. Under the aegis of Emchain and Everdome’s expertise, we at Trinity Gaming aim to equip Indian game developers with technical know-how to create a gaming experience,” Shivam Rao, founder and COO, Trinity Gaming, mentioned.

Furthermore, in this metaverse, content creators can use their land to build virtual boot camps. These can be a replica of their existing boot camp or something with their imagination. They can have streaming rooms, play areas, lounges, display areas, an art gallery, a common area, a theatre/screening room, production studios, among others. It’s believed that they will invite their fans/other gaming creators and create content. From what it’s understood, monetisation will be done through ticketing to enter the metaverse, buying creators NFT, brand collaborations in virtual space, playing games with fans, watching movies in virtual space, content shoots in the metaverse, playing esports, content IPs, and fan meetups. 

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 15:56 IST

