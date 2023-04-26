The New York district court starts the OpenSea ‘insider trading’ trial  

As per reports, on April 24, 2023, the first hearing against Nathaniel Chastain, ex-product manager, OpenSea, was held in the Southern district court of New York, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly he was held guilty of internal trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Sources revealed that on May 31, 2022, the United States Manhattan Attorney’s Office charges were filed against Chastain. It is believed that the charges were money laundering and wire fraud, added Cointelegraph.

Also Read FTX to sign an agreement with the subsidiary of Miami International holdings

As reported by Cointelegraph, the term “insider trading” was not connected to cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) before this Chastain incident. It is expected that the result of the trial, can create an impact on the legal classification of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the trial could last for several weeks, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, last year Alma Angotti, ex-U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer had stated that the case of “insider trading” might mark NFTs as securities after going through the Howey test, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Apple removed Bitcoin white paper from its operating system: Reports

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn