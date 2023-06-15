scorecardresearch
Seracle unveils an Indian hub for backing Web3.0 projects 

It’s believed that the centre will offer selected projects platform credits of up to $100,000

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Seracle’s official website, it’s a blockchain technology company
Seracle, a blockchain technology company, has announced that it has launched an Indian centre for Web3.0 projects. 

According to an official release, called “House of Web3,” the centre is a builders house that aims to provide support, incubation facilities, networking opportunities, and coworking spaces for over 100 Web3.0 projects in the first year. It’s believed that Seracle’s House of Web3 will offer selected projects platform credits of up to $100,000 and establish connections with Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This program is believed to introduce an application process through Seracle’s platform. As builders develop their projects using Seracle’s platform, their progress will be evaluated for selection. 

“Our vision is to provide an ecosystem that supports the growth of Web3.0 projects by offering platform credits, coworking spaces, and connections with Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. We are looking forward to assisting projects in accessing the necessary funding and investment avenues,” Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Seracle, said. 

Reportedly, House of Web3’s first location will be based in premium office space at World Trade Center, Pune.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 13:01 IST

Stock Market

