Polygon Labs to introduce an update for adding ‘value layer’ on the Internet 

Reportedly, the update will include“Token evolution and long-term decentralised governance”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Polygon Labs is a blockchain service provider
On June 12, 2023, Polygon Labs, a blockchain service provider, will introduce “Polygon 2.0,” an update for adding a “Value Layer” of the internet, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this upgradation will allow users “to create, exchange and program value.”

With insights from an announcement posted on Twitter, “Polygon 2.0 is a set of upgrades that radically reimagine almost every aspect of Polygon, from protocol architecture to tokenomics to governance. It is a roadmap for how Polygon will become the Value Layer, offering unlimited scalability and unified liquidity via ZK [zero-knowledge] tech,” Cointelegraph added. 

Sources revealed that the technology also includes “Token evolution and long-term decentralised governance,”  Ryan Wyatt, president, Polygon Labs, explained.

“The network can support a practically unlimited number of chains and cross-chain interactions can happen safely and instantly, without additional security or trust assumptions. Unlimited scalability and unified liquidity,” Polygon Labs told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 17:32 IST

Stock Market