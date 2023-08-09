Nvidia launches a new semiconductor chip

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Digital Currency
Nvidia, a developer of semiconductor chips, launched its latest chip on August 7, 2023. It is believed that the new chip will be able to power high-level artificial intelligence (AI) systems, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the next-generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip will be equipped with an HBM3e processor, and is designed to process “ the world’s most complex generative AI workloads, spanning large language models, recommender systems and vector databases,” Nvidia explained.

It is expected “This processor is designed for the scale-out of the world’s data centers,” Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia, explained, adding that it is giving the processor a “boost.”

The GH200 is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2024, Huang said adding that they should also be available for sampling by the end of 2023, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 19:23 IST

