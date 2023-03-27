More than 58,000 looted ETH given back by Euler Finance’s hacker

Hacker responsible for $196 million hack on lending protocol Euler Finance has refunded the maximum amount of embezzled assets, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a March 25, 2023, transaction, the hacker sent back 51,000 Ether. Reportedly, a subsequent transaction worth 7,737 ETH happened worth more than $13 million. It’s believed that on March 18, 2023, the hacker returned 3,000 ETH to the protocol.

Based on information by Cointelgraph, on March 13, 2023, the hacker stole roughly $196 million from the protocol using a flash loan attack. Sources suggest that stolen assets include 8.8 million Dai, 849,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), 85 million Staked Ether (stETH), and 34 million USD Coin. Post the attack, the exploiter conveyed an on-chain message to Euler to come to a truce with the protocol.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the protocol tried to strike a deal with the exploiter over returning 90% of funds within 24 hours or be subjected to legal consequences. Euler even offered a one million dollar bounty prize for data concerning the exploiter.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

