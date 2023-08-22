scorecardresearch
Liminal unveils its Vaults Android application for Web3.0 platforms 

According to an official release, the application provides oversight of digital assets

Going by Liminal’s official website, it’s a wallet infrastructure platform
Liminal, a digital asset custody provider, has unveiled its Vaults Android application.

According to an official release, the application provides oversight of digital assets, to enable transaction approvals and asset management. From what it’s understood, the application’s interface integrates Multiparty Computation (MPC) technology. It’s believed that this application is preferable for Web3.0 organisations. 

Reportedly, the ‘Share Shard’ feature enhances asset management, to enable shard distribution among designated parties. Additionally, the ‘Restore Shard via Recovery Zip’ feature can ensure recovery of shards in cases of data loss or device transitions, to guarantee access to digital assets.

“We are looking forward to bringing Liminal’s Vaults application for Android users. As the Web3.0 landscape evolves, we aim to remain committed to offering a platform tailored to businesses and individuals. This application should enable secure transaction approvals, to instil confidence in managing digital assets across devices,” Dhruvil Shah, SVP of technology, Liminal, said.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 18:33 IST

