According to an official release, on August 15, 2023, Keshav Reddy, founder and Rajeev Ranjan, co-founder, GVK, announced Equal, a consent-first and privacy-focused platform, for Indians to share IDs. It is expected Equal is built in collaboration with India Stack, an India-based advanced public digital infrastructure and DigiLocker.

As per the release, Equal can help to improve sectors such as hotel and co-working space check-ins, real estate transactions, employee verifications, loan verifications, housing finance verification, insurance claim verification, hospital check-ins, vehicle purchase, agriculture-related onboarding and digital account onboarding, among others.

“ Equal aims to bring a change in how India perceives and manages personal identification while maintaining a standard in data-privacy security,” Keshav Reddy, founder, Equal, explained.

Furthermore, it is expected that Equal can provide a platform for users to store, manage, and share government ID and other records including PAN, driver’s licenses, health and financial records, among others.

