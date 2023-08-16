scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Keshav Reddy to launch a consent-first platform Equal

Equal is built in collaboration with India Stack and DigiLocker

Written by FE Digital Currency
Keshav Reddy is the founder of GVK
Keshav Reddy is the founder of GVK

According to an official release, on August 15, 2023, Keshav Reddy, founder and  Rajeev Ranjan, co-founder, GVK, announced Equal, a consent-first and privacy-focused platform, for Indians to share IDs. It is expected Equal is built in collaboration with India Stack, an India-based advanced public digital infrastructure and DigiLocker.

As per the release, Equal can help to improve sectors such as hotel and co-working space check-ins, real estate transactions, employee verifications, loan verifications, housing finance verification, insurance claim verification, hospital check-ins, vehicle purchase, agriculture-related onboarding and digital account onboarding, among others. 

“ Equal aims to bring a change in how India perceives and manages personal identification while maintaining a standard in data-privacy security,” Keshav Reddy, founder, Equal, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is expected that Equal can provide a platform for users to store, manage, and share government ID and other records including PAN, driver’s licenses, health and financial records, among others.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 15:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS