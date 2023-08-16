GravityX Capital collaborates with CoinSwitch Ventures to unveil Web3.0 initiative called LevitateX

GravityX Capital, a Web3.0 venture capital firm, and CoinSwitch Ventures, the investments arm of CoinSwitch, a crypto investing platform, have launched a Web3.0 scale-up program called LevitateX. The initiative aims to support and propel early-stage Web3.0 companies with launch readiness, accelerated traction, and operational excellence.

According to an official release, the program will assist companies in their product offerings, enhancing user experience, and optimising technical infrastructure in the Web3.0 space. It’s believed that selected companies will gain access to industry experts. From what it’s understood, the program will provide startups with insights on brand positioning, marketing, and PR, along with community and developer activation and business development.

Moreover, the program is seemingly designed to help Web3.0 ventures establish their operational systems and build a team aligned with their growth strategy. Reportedly, selected companies will receive support in talent acquisition, hiring, and sourcing, along with establishing operational systems. Sources suggest that companies selected in the Web3.0 program will gain access to GravityX Capital and CoinSwitch Ventures’ entrepreneurs, strategic investors and industry experts.

“At CoinSwitch Ventures, we believe that Web3.0 and blockchain are the foundations of the new digital economy. We are looking forward to partnering with GravityX Capital to further our efforts in this direction. I believe our investing philosophy involves more than funding Web3.0 ventures. We also extend our expertise and investor network to drive their growth. This aims to align with LevitateX’s goals,” Parth Chaturvedi, investments lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, commented.

