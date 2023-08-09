scorecardresearch
Bitstamp to discontinue the exchange of altcoins in US

It is expected this initiative will start on August 29, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Bitstamp is a cryptocurrency exchange
According to Cointelegraph, Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange, will suspend trading of Axie Infinity, Chiliz, Decentraland, Polygon, Near, Sandbox and Solana for customers residing in the United States. It is expected this initiative will start on August 29, 2023.

Sources revealed that the firm did not mention the reason for their suspension. It is believed all seven tokens are alleged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be unregistered securities in its complaints against cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase, Cointelegraph added.

“We kindly request our users to promptly execute any desired buy or sell orders involving the affected assets before August 29, 2023. After this deadline, trading activities related to AXS, CHZ, MANA, MATIC, NEAR, SAND, and SOL will be permanently disabled on the Bitstamp platform,” Bitstamp explained.

Furthermore, it is expected that the trading will be halted, but users can still hold the seven tokens in their accounts and withdraw them at any time, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 18:58 IST

