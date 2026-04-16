Proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services has termed the resignation of HDFC Bank’s Part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty as a “one-off aberration” caused more by personality and individual values than by any structural governance lapse at the bank.

In a report released two days ahead of the lender’s Q4 and FY26 results, the firm noted that while the sudden exit initially unsettled investors, the lender’s governance framework and financial fundamentals remain strong.

“This seems to be a one-off aberration and a personality-driven issue,” said Shriram Subramanian, managing director of InGovern, adding that Chakraborty’s resignation letter and subsequent statements did not point to any specific governance failure. According to him, the episode reflects an individual dilemma, rather than an institutional weakness.

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Risk of Ambiguous Disclosures

Subramanian, however, said the manner in which the resignation unfolded raises legitimate questions. He noted that when an independent director — and particularly the chairman of a bank of HDFC Bank’s stature — steps down, the onus lies on the individual to clearly articulate the reasons. A board, he emphasised, operates on collective decision making, where disagreements must be formally recorded or resolved internally.

“What you cannot do is resign and leave open-ended innuendos about ‘personal values’ or unspecified concerns,” he said, adding that such ambiguity could even expose directors to class action risks in global markets, given the impact on shareholder value.

In the last month, the share price of HDFC Bank fell 14% to a 52-week low of Rs 726.75 on April 2. Since Chakraborty’s resignation, the stock is down 4.3%.

Post-Resignation Outlook

On speculation linking the exit of certain employees to alleged AT1 bond mis-selling, Subramanian said the bank has categorically said the departures were related to client onboarding lapses flagged by UAE authorities. “Unless there is evidence to the contrary, it is best not to conflate the two.”

According to InGovern, the resignation raises concerns not because of what is known but because of what remains unsaid. Subramanian stressed that the bank should now publish the findings of the external law firm that reviewed the matter, arguing that retaining such reports as internal document is likely to fuel speculation rather than quell it. “Transparency will be critical in restoring stakeholder trust,” added Subramanian.

Despite the leadership episode, InGovern’s analysis highlights HDFC Bank’s resilience. The bank’s deposit franchise remains stable, loan growth continues with strong momentum, and profitability shows no signs of sudden credit-cost shocks — factors that safeguard dividend safety and shareholder value. The report also notes that HDFC Bank’s response to the transition has mirrored global best practices, with the bank ensuring continuity, commissioning external reviews and maintaining transparent communication with investors. Rather than adopting a defensive posture, the bank has leaned into disclosure and engagement, signalling confidence in its governance processes.