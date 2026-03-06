Noida International Airport on Friday (March 6) got its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), clearing the final regulatory hurdle ahead of its launch after the airport had secured security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday.

The aerodrome licence certifies that key security measures at the airport, such as access control systems, CCTV surveillance networks, anti-sabotage checks, and passenger screening protocols, meet the required safety and operational standards prescribed by the DGCA and are now ready to handle commercial flight operations.

“With the aerodrome license in place, NIA will continue working closely with authorities to conclude the regulatory approval process,” Noida International Airport said in a statement.

Following the DGCA approval, cargo and domestic flight operations are expected to begin within 45 days, as mandated under the project plan.

“Noida International Airport will coordinate with all partners to plan the formal inauguration and commencement of commercial operations. Preparations under the airport’s Operational Readiness Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme are continuing to ensure systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared for a safe and seamless launch,” the airport added.

The BCAS previously identified multiple issues that have postponed the airport’s inauguration. Notably, there are concerns regarding possible interference with the Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (DVOR), a crucial navigation aid that supplies aircraft with directional information in relation to a ground station.

Officials have expressed concerns regarding a steel wall built in proximity to the DVOR, warning that it might compromise aircraft safety during landing and take-off procedures. In light of these issues, the BCAS has raised questions about the temporary structure and has urged the airport operator to replace it with a more permanent solution.

The airport, spread over 1,300 hectares in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, was originally scheduled to begin operations in September 2024 and is expected to handle about 12 million passengers annually in its first phase.

NIA is being developed as the National Capital Region’s second major airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The project was awarded in October 2020 to Zurich Airport International AG, which is developing and operating the airport through its Indian subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), under a 40-year public-private partnership.