Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of trials for its new Category-II (CAT-II) Instrument Landing System, according to news agency ANI.

The upgraded system will enable aircraft to land safely even during heavy rain and dense fog, when visibility drops to as low as 350 metres.

This marks a substantial improvement over the previous requirement of at least 550 metres of visibility, which frequently led to delays and diversions during winter fog and monsoon conditions.

Earlier flights faced problems due to low visibility

Earlier, aircraft at Raja Bhoj Airport needed at least 550 metres of visibility to land safely. During winter fog or heavy rain, when visibility went below this level, flights were often delayed or diverted to other airports.

These delays caused problems for air passengers and airlines. Many travellers had to wait for hours, while some flights had to change their routes because pilots could not get a clear view of the runway.

Better flight services for air passengers

The new CAT-II system will improve flight services at Bhopal Airport, especially during the fog season. It will help aircraft land safely even with low visibility.

With this new technology, passengers can expect fewer flight delays and cancellations caused by bad weather. It will make air travel from Bhopal smoother and more reliable.

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About Raja Bhoj Airport: Capacity, routes and more

Raja Bhoj Airport connects the state capital with several major cities across India and makes air travel easier for passengers.

The airport operates 24 hours a day and provides modern facilities for travellers. Spread over 1,106.89 acres, Raja Bhoj Airport can handle around 1,134 passengers every hour and has the capacity to serve nearly 2.5 million passengers annually.

The airport connects Bhopal with cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Raipur. It also supports regional air connectivity through flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).