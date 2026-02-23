India’s homegrown fighter jet programme is back in the spotlight after another Tejas Light Combat Aircraft met with an accident during landing at a key Indian airbase. This is the third crash involving Tejas in recent years, and it has once again raised questions about readiness and delivery timelines.

The pilot ejected safely and did not suffer serious injuries. The aircraft, however, suffered major structural damage and has been declared unserviceable by the Indian Air Force. So far, the IAF has not released an official statement on the February crash.

IAF Grounds Tejas fleet after fresh crash during landing

The incident happened in an operational area at a key air base when the fighter jet was landing after a routine training sortie. According to reports, an initial assessment suggests there may have been a technical glitch, possibly linked to a failure in one of the onboard systems.

The Tejas involved was one of the 32 single-seat Light Combat Aircraft delivered to the IAF by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). After the crash, the IAF has reportedly grounded all operational Tejas aircraft. The move is meant to allow an intensive technical probe to understand exactly what went wrong, news agency PTI reported.

The aircraft involved in the accident has suffered severe damage to its airframe and may have to be written off.

Third Tejas lost since induction

This is the third time a Tejas aircraft has been lost since the fighter was inducted into the Indian Air Force. The first crash took place near Jaisalmer in March 2024. The jet was returning from a firepower demonstration when the accident happened. In that case, too, the pilot ejected safely.

The second incident occurred during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025. The pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, died after suffering fatal injuries. Visuals from the scene showed the aircraft plunging to the ground and bursting into flames. An inquiry into that crash is still underway.

Mk1A deliveries under watch

The latest accident comes at a time when the Tejas Mk1A programme is already facing delays. Deliveries are running nearly two years behind schedule, even though the IAF has placed orders for 180 Mk1A fighter jets.

Last September, the Defence Ministry signed another deal worth Rs 62,370 crore to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A light combat aircraft. The Mk-1A is a multi-role fighter designed to handle air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike missions.

IAF yet to issue official statement

As of now, the Indian Air Force has not made a public statement on the February 2026 incident. Officials are expected to share preliminary findings once the inquiry moves forward.

The Tejas programme is a key part of India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Even with the recent accidents, defence analysts say isolated crashes do not automatically mean there is a design flaw.