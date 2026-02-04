An Air India flight and an IndiGo flight were involved in a minor collision on the ground on Tuesday (February 3) night at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, after the wing tips of both aircraft brushed against each other while on the taxiway.

The tense moment unfolded as Air India flight AI 2732 (Mumbai–Coimbatore) was pushing back for departure just as IndiGo flight 6E 791 (Hyderabad–Mumbai) was taxiing after landing, narrowly avoiding what could have been a far more serious mishap. Both aircraft were carrying passengers at the time.

What did DGCA say?

“While AI2732 was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure, and Indigo’s arrival flight was taxing joining B1, the right wing tips of both aircraft touched each other. Both aircraft were taxiing at the time of the incident. Both aircraft returned to the bay for inspections,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Tuesday.

An Air India spokesperson said Flight AI2732, operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3, was delayed after the aircraft came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway before take-off.

“The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator,” the spokesperson said.

What did IndiGo say?

Similarly, IndiGo, in a statement, said that the aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections.

“We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking,” an IndiGo Spokesperson said.

Following the incident, the Mumbai division of the DGCA was informed. Officials are present on site and are enquiring into the incident.

Ground collisions, while uncommon, mostly happen during pushback or taxiing at busy airports. These incidents often involve wingtip strikes or contact between different parts of the aircraft, such as the fuselage and the tail or wings.